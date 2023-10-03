The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station to hold production of Disney's "Freaky Friday"

The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station announces: Disney’s FREAKY FRIDAY, the next production of their 34th Season, ‘Putting it Together.’

This new musical, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres. It features a book by Bridget Carpenter (co-executive producer and writer on TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood") and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then).

TTC’s Executive Director, Adrienne Dobson, returns to the stage to play an overworked mother, alongside Josie Bettis (Elle Woods, LEGALLY BLONDE JR.) as her teenage daughter. When they magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. FREAKY FRIDAY is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station 3125 S. Texas Ave Ste. 500 Bryan, TX. 77802 979.779.1302 info@theatrecompany.com

When: September 29 - October 15

Performances: Fridays & Saturdays at 7PM and Saturdays & Sundays at 2PM

Where: The Theatre Company in the Tejas Center (behind JOANN Fabric and Crafts) 3125 S. Texas Ave Ste. 500 - Bryan, TX. 77802

Tickets: purchase online at theatrecompany.com/tickets

For More Information: email info@theatrecompany.com

Courtesy of The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station