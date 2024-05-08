The Theatre Company to hold 35th season of performances this weekend

The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station presents their first ‘’Off-The’Menu’ production of their 35th Season, "Raise Your Voice”, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) [revised] [again.]

This hilarious theatrical event is directed by Adrienne Dobson and features three incredible local talents - Savannah Barrera, Jessica Lemmons, Alanna O’Connell - who will be bringing The Bard to the Randy Wilson Stage.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged) premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. It’s one of the world’s most frequently produced plays and has been translated into several dozen languages. Even though it features ALL of Shakespeare’s 37 plays, COMPLETE WORKS will magically be performed in 97 minutes by these three women. It’s fast, it’s funny, and perfect for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

This production begins at The Theatre Company on May 10 and runs one weekend only! We are happy to provide a complimentary pair of tickets upon request, or use the code “SHAKESITOFF” for 30% off tickets!

Courtesy of The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station