Thousands of new e-books available ﻿through the E-Read Texas program

The Bryan + College Station Public Library System recently joined the E-Read Texas program. E-Read Texas is an online program offered by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission that makes electronic books and audiobooks freely available through the New York Public Library’s SimplyE App, available for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. There are currently over 180 public libraries from all over the state participating in the program.

The E-Read Texas collection has more than 17,000 e-books and downloadable audiobooks, and primarily includes fiction and popular non-fiction for adults and young adult audiences. The collection offers a wide variety of materials and even includes titles from bestselling authors like Stephen King, Nora Roberts, and James Patterson among many others.

A library of Texas-related works published by Texas university presses, such as Texas A&M University Press and the University of Texas Press is also included in the collection. With more than 1,900 titles, this collection focuses on Texas history, geography, nature and many other topics.

The E-Read Texas program and SimplyE App do not replace our current e-book and e-audiobook collections available through Overdrive and the popular Libby App. This new program expands upon our current collections and is just one more way that the staff members at the Bryan + College Station Public Library System are working to provide our patrons with the largest and most robust collection of e-books and e-audiobooks possible.

To get started with E-Read Texas follow these easy steps:

Download the free SimplyE app for Apple or Android devices. Select the Bryan + College Station Public Library System with the “pick your library” feature. Sign into your account using your library card number and PIN/password. Browse all the new digital books and audiobooks available, then select one and start reading or listening.