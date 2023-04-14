Travis Fields, Summer and, RCI Sports Leagues

RCI Sports is back and excited to announce our recreational league sports for the summer of 2023. We’re back to two sports operating at Travis Fields in a 5-week season starting in the second half of the summer.

Big Ball presented by Andrews Orthodontics is back on Wednesdays after a brief hiatus. Bring your gloves, bat, and competitive spirit to the diamond and hit your way to the top of the leaderboards. The softball season will commence on July 5th, ending with the championship game on August 2nd.

Presented by College Station Ford, the staple of the RCI Sports Leagues kicks off again. RCI Kickball is back for its 5th season, but on Thursday nights for this season only. The kickball season begins July 6th and runs through August 3rd.

We saw a new champion crowned in One Kick Wonder, and they will now have to defend their title. Come out to Travis Fields to throw your hat in the ring and see if your assembled team has what it takes to steal the crown from our new champions.

If you’re unfamiliar, RCI oversees Travis Fields, a state-of-the-art facility with three all-turf baseball diamonds located in Bryan Midtown Park. Our goal is to create a fun and entertaining environment at Travis Fields that will bring together community and fun competition. Concessions are open for the duration of the league season, and you are encouraged to bring your own food and drink as well.

Whether for the big friend group or the weekly office party, start putting your All-Star team together today.

Must be 18+ years of age to participate. For more information on registration and league rules check out www.rcisports.com or email info@rcisportsmanagement.com.

Courtesy of RCI Sports Management Solutions