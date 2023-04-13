Visit the SEC Passports are now live

The Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) from all the cities in the Southeastern Conference have come together to launch an exciting new program called the Visit the SEC Tour. This program is designed to reward the best fans in the country for visiting their favorite SEC cities. Visitors and locals can sign up for this free program and earn rewards by checking in at the top restaurants, shopping, and attractions in their favorite college towns.

The Visit the SEC Tour is a comprehensive program that showcases the best of the SEC in an easy and mobile-friendly way. It includes over 150 attractions and local businesses from the 15 SEC cities, making it the perfect guide for anyone looking to explore the region. Visitors and locals can access the tour by visiting a dedicated mobile passport landing page and sign up by providing their name, email address, mobile phone number, and their favorite SEC team.

The Visit the SEC tour was developed after extensive conversations about creating a user-friendly way for SEC fans to learn about things to do as they travel around the Southeastern Conference. To make this a reality, the Cities of the SEC Destination Marketing Organizations, including Visit College Station, reached out to Bandwango, a well-known technology company in the travel space. Bandwango technology is designed to support experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals, making it the perfect partner for this project.

Once users sign up for the Visit the SEC pass, they will receive a link on their mobile phone that opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen. This makes it easy for users to access the tour at any time without downloading a bulky app that takes up valuable space on their phone. Users can start collecting points by checking into different attractions on the passport.

As users accumulate points, they can win exciting prizes such as a Visit the SEC logo luggage tag, a tailgating bag, and a singular grand prize of a two-night trip to the SEC city of their choice. This program is the perfect way for SEC fans to explore the region and get rewarded for their loyalty.

The pass is now live and can be found at visit.cstx.gov/visit-the-sec-pass/.

By Cameron Hill; Courtesy of Visit College Station