Wish Upon a Butterfly, a symbolic event highlighting the Texas state insect

Monarch butterflies will fill the skies Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History presents, Wish Upon a Butterfly. This symbolic event will highlight the elegant monarch, the Texas state insect, and a signature icon of transformation, hope and awe.

This annual fundraiser pays homage to celebration, childhood wonder, the memory and presence of loved ones, fallen or deployed service members, new beginnings and more. Festivities begin inside the museum where guests may make a "wish keepsake" and other butterfly crafts before receiving their purchased butterflies outside from 10-10:30 a.m. for release.

One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes admission inside the museum where visitors may enjoy the observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments, activities and other museum exhibits.

Guest may pre-purchase butterflies, $20 each or six for $100, by calling the museum and paying by credit card or check. Butterflies may also be purchased at the event if any remain available.

There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages including butterfly-themed activities and crafts. The Texas A&M Garden Club will be present to distribute seeds, butterfly plants and discuss butterfly gardening. The Master Naturalists, the Texas A&M Honey Bee Lab and others will also have educational booths. Guests who come to the event in a butterfly or caterpillar-themed costume will receive a surprise gift.

Proceeds benefit the museum and support free admission to the museum for active-duty enlisted personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Interested in becoming an event sponsor? Please call the museum at 979-776-2195.

For more information about this event and other exhibits, displays, events, programs and activities, please contact or visit the museum. For updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Regular museum admission fees: Adults $5; Seniors/Students/Children $4; Members and children 3 and under are free.

The 2023 butterfly release is dedicated to the memory of Mary Ann Cusimano. Mary Ann was an important member of the community, a valued museum supporter and the program coordinator of the Boonville Heritage Park for many years.

The museum Board of Trustees and staff are so thankful for all her kindnesses and her outstanding community support. She will be dearly missed.

Courtesy of Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History