Discover Navasota: Railroad Royalty Town

Conveniently located 20 miles south of College Station, the heart of Aggieland, is charming Navasota. Navasota’s downtown was originally built along the railway, and today the downtown is home to some of the most interesting buildings in the area. An air of forgotten opulence lingers here, with intricate, late-19th and early 20th-century architecture showing off hints of Navasota’s past as a thriving railroad town. In addition to its ties to the railroad (including the famed Union Pacific Railroad), Navasota is known for music: it has been designated the “Blues Capital of Texas” in honor of Mance Lipscomb, who called Navasota home.

Be it the Blues Capital of Texas or the Heart of Alpaca Country, the City of Navasota goes by many names and with its storied past comes a wealth of activities to experience while you’re here. Explore historic downtown and stroll the boutiques, grab a cocktail on the roof top bar and enjoy a bite to eat. While you’re here, stay a while in Navasota’s boutique hotel and spend a day taking a walking tour of our downtown art installations, chronicling the town’s history, as well as the talented young artists who are in residency at the Horlock House. Better yet, relax and unwind at one of our homegrown wineries that offer tastings, tours, quiet spots and, most importantly, good times for all ages.

A charming and historic community, Navasota frequently attracts visitors and residents that are looking for fun weekend activities. Navasota is home to several festivals and events that provide many options for family fun all year long including the Texas Birthday Bash, Navasota Freedom Festival, Sounds of Summer Concert Series and Monthly Farmers Market. These events and festivals attract visitors from all throughout Texas.