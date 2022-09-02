Discover the Presidential Experience

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is a must-see on any itinerary to Bryan College Station.

Along with the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation, the Bush School of Government and Public Service, and the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, the Library and Museum for the 41st President is one of the top attractions in the state.

Through artifacts, film, photographs, documents, music, sound effects, and interactive videos, this special museum experience encompasses much of U.S. history since 1941. Be sure to see a real World War II bomber, a slab of the actual Berlin Wall, and have your picture taken in the replica Oval Office. You can see an exhibit on the late President and First Lady Barbara Bush family gravesite or stroll along the walking trail and visit her grave site. The museum also hosts a rotating exhibit where the subject matter changes regularly.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library is also a research institute, offers educational programs for students of all ages, and hosts numerous annual events such as Christmas in the Rotunda.

A visit to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is an experience the entire family won’t ever forget! Visit bush41.org for more information.