Editor's Letter: For the love of food (July 2022)

My love affair with food is lifelong. I come by it honestly, as my mother was an extraordinary cook, and so many of my favorite family memories are intertwined with Mom in the kitchen, apron tied around her waist, carefully chopping or measuring ingredients. I put myself through college playing background music in fine-dining restaurants in and around Boston, and among the perks were eating their extraordinary meals. This whetted my appetite for the pleasure of eating out, a pastime that not only tantalizes my taste buds but is one my primary means of entertainment. I’ve even been known to enthusiastically clap when the meal arrives at my table.

So as you can imagine, I look forward to assembling the July food issue all year ‘round. The culinary scene is hopping and ever-evolving in the Brazos Valley, which makes reporting on it all the more interesting. There’s definitely no dieting in preparation for this issue, especially because

July is National Ice Cream Month! What a great excuse to try some of the “funnest” frozen treats around! We highlight a few in this month’s roundup on page 10. (It was a tough job… )

Speaking of treats, it was fantastic to meet up with Rich Womack, the man behind Big Dawg Barbecue, who answers our questions about meat and gives us a peek inside his new restaurant, The Station on 29th, that’s opening soon. Also in this issue, local writer Mark Taylor introduces us to Rail & Rye, a Navasota hotspot that’s part of the recent revitalization to the city’s historic downtown (page 32). Aubrey Vogel, the newest member of Insite’s team and our social media manager, introduces us to the latest Tex-Mex restaurants (page 36) in BCS, while editorial assistant Nicole Shair traversed the Brazos Valley for breweries (page 60) and made a stop in Normangee at the Pantherland Food Truck Park for some Asian/Tex-Mex cuisine (page 56). And our summer intern, Haley Noble, gives some love to one of College Station's most popular restaurants, Napa Flats, and talks to the owners about their latest concept that's opening soon (page 28).

Insite Media just completed its first A-List “People's Choice” of the Brazos Valley competition, celebrating the best of the best businesses in our region. We were ecstatic by the response we received from our readers throughout the Brazos Valley who wanted to support those who have supported them. It’s an honor to help facilitate this goodwill in our community. Please turn to page 39 for the full list of the People’s Choice winners and the Honorable Mentions. Congratulations to all!

Best,

Ellen Ritscher Sackett,

Editor-in-chief

What would you like to read about in Insite Brazos Valley magazine? Our best stories come from you! Write to me with your ideas at ellen@insitebrazosvalley.com.