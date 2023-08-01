Editor's Letter: An Apple a Day (August 2023)

From school supply shopping to meet the teacher, area parents and students often look at the month of August as a time to gear up for back-to-school after a long and busy summer.

Whether this is your first time sending a kiddo to school or if you're heading off to college yourself, this issue is for you!

Looking for some tips on how to get ready for back-to-school? Check out page 43 for an expert look at all things classrooms, school lunches, health and bus transportation. Is your kiddo nervously awaiting their first day or just not sure what to expect? Check out our list of children’s books, compiled by local author Romy Natalia Goldberg, that can help children feel at ease (page 48).

We take a trip to the dojo on page 15 to take a look at Chuck Norris and George H.W. Bush’s Kickstart Kids, which provides martial arts instruction to local secondary school students in place of athletics. We also fly over to Navasota ISD to take a look at their new aviation class, where students have the opportunity to construct an entire plane through the Tango Flight program (page 18).

As you clean out the closets this summer, consider saving a donation of clothes for Chrissy’s Closet, a College Station ISD program providing free clothes and toiletries to those in need (page 21).

We also take a look at all things Texas A&M — be sure to check out our list of hidden gems on campus that you don’t want to miss out on (page 23)! Speaking of hidden gems, we explore the lesser-known Stevenson Companion Animal Care Center, which caters to the well-being of pets on page 34.

Have you heard about the A&M physics program that has taken social media by storm? We sat down with professor Tatiana Erukhimovato learn more about how that program has taken off on page 28. We also learned more about a new makerspace in town, providing a place for students to work on projects with high-tech equipment right across from campus (page 43).

No matter how you prepare for back-to-school, our team at Insite wishes you the best of luck as you take on this new school year!

The Insite Brazos Valley Magazine would like to issue a correction to the A-List People's Choice listing for Best Printing Services. In the July 2023, we listed Copy Center rather than Copy Corner. Congratulations to Copy Corner as the 2023 winner!