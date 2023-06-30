Editor's Letter: The Cream of the Crop (July 2023)

It’s no secret that the Brazos Valley is full of some pretty amazing food spots — from breakfast to dessert — these business owners have ensured no one will ever leave with an empty stomach. But, with such a vast variety of restaurants, our staff wanted to take you on a trip of some of the best hidden secrets when it comes to area food choices.

Beginning your day with breakfast, take a trip to Century Square to visit Mess Waffles for both savory and sweet comfort food options (page 14) or visit one of three Kolache Rolf’s locations in College Station for a quick grab-and-go treat — just wait until you hear the inspiration for their name (page 87)!

We have you covered for your lunch or dinner too! Not sure whether you’re feeling naughty or nice? Head to Saints & Sinners Cafe in Bryan for a choice of both indulgent and some healthy options (page 20). For a trip back in time, head out to the community of Edge for a delicious burger at Edge General Store, plus check out everything their shop has to offer on page 37!

For meal or snack alternatives, a small venture to Downtown Navasota and you’ll be met with tea and shake options galore at Navasota Nutrition (page 27). They even have protein desserts for those with a sweet tooth!

Speaking of sweets, we also cover one of the area’s newest specialty dessert shops, The Suga Trax, located right off the railroad tracks in Downtown Bryan (page 70). Plus, we take you on the road to Brenham for not one but two Blue Bell Creamery exclusives — see out interview with President and CEO Ricky Dickson on page 58 and a walk through of their ice cream making process on page 62!

We also share some local farm fresh products including Brazos Valley Microfarms, who sells microgreens grown right in their backyard (page 44) and take you on a trip to the Kettler Family Dairy Farm dating five generations back to 1949 (page 78). Not only local, but also a learning experience, the Texas A&M Rosenthal Meat Science & Technology Center provides a variety of meats available for purchase (page 72).

We even remembered to find something for your furry friends, turn to page 98 to learn about what Puppy Pretzel Co. has to offer for your four-legged family members.

Those wanting a taste of true Italian food can experience Italy right here in College Station at the newly opened Casa Mangiare on University Drive (page 84). Need to get some chores done, but also need a bite to eat? Take your laundry to Harvey Washbangers and enjoy their menu of burgers and hotdogs, plus grab a perfectly paired Texas craft beer (page 67)!

In addition to all the food content inside, we also reveal the true cream of the crop when it comes to our 2023 Insite Media A-List People’s Choice Winners (page 52). Check out these local businesses who garnered over 95,000 nominations and votes combined from over 8,500 people from the Brazos Valley and throughout the world.

Want to know how you can help these businesses celebrate? Join us at our first-ever exclusive A-List VIP celebration at Legends Events Center on July 20. Tickets will be on sale until sold out ahead of the event, check our website for more details.

Want to know more about Insite’s A-List or be added to our email list for more information next year? Reach out to admin@insitebrazosvalley.com to get connected.

— The Insite Team