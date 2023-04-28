Editor's Letter: va-ca-tion (May 2023)

It’s finally summertime! Our team is excited to soak in the sun and enjoy precious time with our friends and family. Summer brings out some of the best times — second to the holiday season — and encourages us to reignite our inner child. So if you’re thinking about hitting the road for that cross-country trip you’ve always dreamed of or just want to spend some time off work exploring all the amazing places the Brazos Valley has to offer — now is the time!

In this issue, we cover fun activities for you to do in and around our area. Have young children who love learning? The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley offers changing daily activities for crawling kiddos to age 14 (page 8).

For those looking for a more challenging activity? Stone Co. Climbing offers a fun and safe way to get off the ground and defy gravity (page 32). The Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary will also offer late-night opportunities to hear the wolves when they are most active — at night. Plan your stay now (page 15).

There are plenty of ways to get out of town without leaving the Brazos Valley — and Great Escapes RV Resort offers a plethora of activities for those young and old. Spend the night in your RV or rent a cabin, there are also options for day passes for those who want to visit during the day (page 35).

With school being out, we also feature some great places for a day trip that are not too far away. Load up the car and head to Waco to take in the Dr. Pepper and soft drink history at the Dr Pepper Museum, home of an original bottling facility (page 18). There’s even an original well for guests to check out!!

Looking to explore nature’s beauty? The Natural Bridge Caverns in San Antonio are a great way to see preserved beauty at its finest (page 38). Did we mention there’s a new tour opening mid-May for all to enjoy?

The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is only a short drive down the road and showcases over 3,000 animals with varying exhibits including an African safari, bird sanctuary and tons of reptile friends (page 22).

For those parents who are looking to keep their kiddos entertained, we took a deep dive into all the summer camps the community has to offer. Turn to page 46 for camps ranging from cooking to sports and arts to education.

Our A-List voting is coming to an end on May 5! We are excited to announce our winners in the next issue — be sure to pick up the July issue on stands at the beginning of the month!

In the meantime, we’d love to hear about all your summer activities and vacations. Reach out to us at editor@insitebrazosvalley.com to share some of the great places in the Brazos Valley and beyond — who knows, maybe they’ll make an appearance in the magazine soon!

- The Insite Team