Editor's Letter: Deep in the Heart of Texas (September 2023)

The stars at night are big and bright ... which is something we feel is important to celebrate here in the Brazos Valley!

This month we dived into the vast Lone Star State and everything it has to offer. From the outdoors to the delicious food options, this state surely is one that is meant to be explored. To get into the spirit, we take you first to local stores that offer Texas-themed apparel and products to deck out your closet, home and barns (page 8).

Want to get outside and enjoy the outdoors? Aggieland Fly Fishers is offering free lessons for those who attend their Round Up fundraiser this September (page 35). In true Texas fashion, we also preview the upcoming fairs and rodeos in and near the Brazos Valley area (page 17).

If you’re looking for the perfect dessert to take to your next gathering, turn to page 29 to feast your eyes upon some Texas favorites! We also take a trip to Warrior Ranch 1775 to learn more about the bee keeping and yoga program offered for veterans, plus they sell real Texas honey (page 20)!

We couldn’t forget our blooming brides-to-be! Take a look at three newlywed Brazos Valley couples who shared their special day with us — from vendors to special traditions (page 40)! Financial Advisor Courtney Phelps of Wyatt Wealth Management also shares more about financial discussion topics for recently-engaged couples before they tie the knot (page 37).

Plus, we take a look at two upcoming annual area fundraisers including the 20th Annual Surviving and Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Wednesday, October 4 with guest speaker Kelly Corrigan (page 27) and the Art Council of the Brazos Valley’s Celebrate the Arts on Thursday, October 5 (page 14).

We can’t forget to share the A-List Best of the Best and special award winners that were announced at our VIP Celebration Event. Turn to page 32 to learn more about the 2023 winners!

Inside this issue, we also feature our first-ever pull out sports section previewing a variety of fall sports in our area. From Texas A&M University to Blinn College and beyond, this section brings some never before told stories that you don’t want to miss. Plus, high school football fans can check out our game listing so they never miss a game under the Friday Night Lights!

Whether you are new to reading Insite Magazine or a lifelong reader, we hope you will enjoy this new sector of the magazine!

— The Insite Team