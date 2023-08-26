12th Annual Hog Splash 2023

× Expand Hospice Brazos Valley 2023 Hog Splash General flyer FINAL - Piggyback with QR code Hog Splash Flyer with all details

Mark your calendars and prepare for a splashtastic experience like no other!🐷

Date: August 26th, 2023

Dive into a day filled with laughter, mud, and oink-tastic fun! 🐽 So, gather your family, friends, and join us as we make a big splash at HOG SPLASH! Don't miss out! Spread the word by using the hashtag #HOGSPLASH and invite everyone you know to join in on the Hog Splash fun. Teams of 8-10 people will gather at Slovacek’s Sausage in Snook on August 26th starting at 9 am to play around in volleyball pits that are soaked into mud. Awards will go to the top participating teams. There is also a tent decorating contest with a prize for the “swinest” entry. Spectators can watch the action for free while enjoying food and drinks. All proceeds go to Hospice Brazos Valley, which provides end-of-life care for families in 17 counties in Central Texas.

For more details and a tidal wave of excitement, swim on over to our website for more information: https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/hogsplash

Let's make this the most talked-about event of the summer! 📢