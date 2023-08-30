17th Annual Kids Gone Fishin'

Hundreds of pounds of catfish are dumped into the outdoor leisure pool and anglers of all ages can attempt to hook the big one. Bring your pole or use the ones on site. Kids Gone Fishin’ promotes fishing, the outdoors, and simply spending time with family. Children can compete to reel in the largest catfish. Plaques are awarded to the top catchers. The competition portion of this event is for children ages 2-17. Beat the Line and Register Online!
Date: October 21, 2023
Location: Blue Bell Aquatic Center
Time: 8:30 am - 11:30 pm
Cost: Free
2023 Sponsors
Platinum Sponsor
Sponsorship space available
Gold Sponsor
Brenham Elks Lodge 979
Academy Sports & Outdoors
Silver Sponsor
Blue Bell Creameries
Special Thanks to our in-kind sponsors: Bluebonnet Electric, Max Donuts, and Kountry Boys