17th Annual Kids Gone Fishin'

Hundreds of pounds of catfish are dumped into the outdoor leisure pool and anglers of all ages can attempt to hook the big one. Bring your pole or use the ones on site. Kids Gone Fishin’ promotes fishing, the outdoors, and simply spending time with family. Children can compete to reel in the largest catfish. Plaques are awarded to the top catchers. The competition portion of this event is for children ages 2-17. Beat the Line and Register Online!

Date: October 21, 2023

Location: Blue Bell Aquatic Center

Time: 8:30 am - 11:30 pm

Cost: Free

2023 Sponsors

Platinum Sponsor

Sponsorship space available

Gold Sponsor

Brenham Elks Lodge 979

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Silver Sponsor

Blue Bell Creameries

Special Thanks to our in-kind sponsors: Bluebonnet Electric, Max Donuts, and Kountry Boys