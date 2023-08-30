18th Annual Whitten Memorial Golf Tournament

Join us for our 18th Annual Bob Whitten Memorial Golf Tournament! Let us feed you breakfast and lunch, and enjoy a day on the green at Pecan Lakes.

Meet Wyatt Earp & Doc Holiday while playing and place your bets! Taste whiskey, or grab a beer brewed in our region!

We will have cigars provided by 3rds Mobile Cigar Lounge, by Eric & Renee Castro !

Or- if vengeance is in your future, snag a chance to "Whack the Mac" and enter our drive contest with a chance to hit our Mac Vaughn labeled golf balls at the driving range!

Purchase your tickets at our "Play Chamber Golf" site, or by calling our office at 936.825.6600. Grab one of our limited sponsorship levels too and receive all kinds of Tombstone related goodies!