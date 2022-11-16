Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 2.14.59 PM.png

2023 Brazos Valley Heart Ball

Together, we are relentlessly focused on the heart of our community. Through the Heart Ball campaign, we celebrate our collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors – no matter where, or how, we gather. 

Join us Friday, February 24, 2023, for an evening of celebration. This elegant soiree will celebrate the lifesaving, innovative work accomplished this past year by the American Heart Association and our relentless volunteers. #BrazosValleyHeartBall

Miramont Country Club One Miramont Blvd., Bryan, Texas
