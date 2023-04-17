2023 Cheers to Craft Beer

Downtown Bryan is hosting its annual Cheers to Craft Beer tasting event Saturday, June 24, 2023. The event will feature craft beer tastings inside of our Downtown retail stores and restaurants.

Cheers to Craft Beer is a self-paced walking event. Upon check-in at the Voices for Children office (115 N Main Street, ticket holders will receive a map of all of the participating locations and can choose which order to sample and visit merchants.

One Cheers to Craft Beer ticket includes a keepsake tasting glass and a map of all of the participating merchants in Downtown Bryan.

***Ticket sales are limited to ages 21 and over; identification will be verified at pickup.***