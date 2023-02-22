2023 Meeting Planners Showcase- Mad Hatter Tea Party

We are excited to announce that Meeting Planners Showcase (MPS) is back for its 29th year!

This annual event highlights local businesses that provide services to individuals or groups hosting meetings, conferences, weddings, and other events. Exhibitors include caterers, lodging, venues, printing services, florists, and more.

The event is FREE to attend and the first 100 attendees at MPS will receive a free tote bag.

Learn more & RSVP today: https://visit.cstx.gov/meetings/mps/