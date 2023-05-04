2023 Remembering D-Day- Living History Event

Local WWII Historic Site and Re-enactors to Commemorate D-Day

The community is invited to step back in time and experience life during World War II at the upcoming Living History Event, Remembering D-Day, on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.Hosted by Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit, the event will feature a variety of interactive displays and activities designed to bring the era to life.

Visitors can expect to see re-enactors in authentic uniforms and gear, including members of the both Allied and Axis Armies. The event will also include displays of military vehicles, equipment, and weapons from the era, as well as demonstrations to illustrate the LivingHistorians’ impressions of WWII personalities and services.

WWII vintage planes have been invited to fly-in to Hearne’s Municipal Airport weather permitting.

Visitors can also tour our Camp Hearne Exhibit and Trails to learn how the US WarDepartment imprisoned nearly 432,000 prisoners-of-war throughout America. CampHearne housed up to 4800 POWs. Learn how they got here, what they did to endure captivity and how America lived up to their Geneva Convention commitments, an action that served us well during the post-war reconstruction of Europe/Japan.

"We are thrilled to have so many talented re-enactors involved in this event," said CathyLazarus, event coordinator. "This is a unique opportunity to learn about the sacrifices made by our nation's greatest generation and to honor their legacy.

"The Remembering D-Day Living History Event will be held at Camp Hearne Historic Site and is free and open to the public. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 4:00p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their families and friends and join in the fun.

Camp Hearne is located northwest of Hearne on FM 485. Visit camphearne.com for more information or contact Cathy Lazarus or Melissa Freeman at 979-314-7012.