34th Annual WENDISH FEST

Events start at 9:30! Plan to wear (or buy) your bonnet or straw hat in honor of our TWHS founders in celebration of our 50th year! Featured entertainment by The Shiner Hobo Band! There will be many demonstrations and exhibits! Fun for all ages!

Schedule of events:

9:30 Drive Thru Meal Line Opens

10-2 Silent Auction

10-3 Exhibits and Demonstrations

10-5 Museum Complex is open

10:30 Coffee Cake Bake-off Entry Deadline, Meal Announcements, Prayer, Meal line, and Refreshments Open

11:30 Ptaci Kwas- Presented by St. Paul students

12:15 Introduction of TWHS Scholarship Recipients

12:30 Coffee Cake Bake-off Winners Announced

12:45 Live Coffee Cake Auction

1-4 Shiner Hobo Band

1 Children's Stick Horse Races

1:30 Children's Coloring Contest

2 Coloring Contest Winners Announced & SLCVFD Train Rides for kids, Snack Booth Opens

3 Washer Pitching (sign up at 2:30)

4:45 Cross-Cut Sawing Demonstration