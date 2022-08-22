34th Annual WENDISH FEST

Events start at 9:30! Plan to wear (or buy) your bonnet or straw hat in honor of our TWHS founders in celebration of our 50th year! Featured entertainment by The Shiner Hobo Band! There will be many demonstrations and exhibits! Fun for all ages!
Schedule of events:
9:30 Drive Thru Meal Line Opens
10-2 Silent Auction
10-3 Exhibits and Demonstrations
10-5 Museum Complex is open
10:30 Coffee Cake Bake-off Entry Deadline, Meal Announcements, Prayer, Meal line, and Refreshments Open
11:30 Ptaci Kwas- Presented by St. Paul students
12:15 Introduction of TWHS Scholarship Recipients
12:30 Coffee Cake Bake-off Winners Announced
12:45 Live Coffee Cake Auction
1-4 Shiner Hobo Band
1 Children's Stick Horse Races
1:30 Children's Coloring Contest
2 Coloring Contest Winners Announced & SLCVFD Train Rides for kids, Snack Booth Opens
3 Washer Pitching (sign up at 2:30)
4:45 Cross-Cut Sawing Demonstration