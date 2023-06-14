The 39 Steps (comedy play at Navaosta Theatre Alliance)

The 39 Steps

Written by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan (original novel)

Comedy adapted from the film by Alfred Hitchcock

Directed by Keith Marrocco

Performance Dates: Sep 22 - Oct 8, 2023

If you’ve ever seen Alfred Hitchcock’s version of The 39 Steps…this isn’t that one! The 39 Steps is a parody adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 Hitchcock film. This version showcases four actors playing out the entire film—with many laughs thrown in, of course. One actor plays the hero, one actress plays the three women with whom the hero has romantic “entanglements,” and two other actors play every other character in the show—heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object. This spy story will have you laughing the whole time, and trying to catch all the allusions and puns that refer to Hitchcock’s other films, like Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo, and North by Northwest.