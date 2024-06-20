3rd Annual Purse Bingo Bash at the Brazos Center
The Brazos Center 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
Join us for the 3rd Annual Purse Bingo Bash at the Brazos Center! This exciting in-person event is a must-attend for all bingo enthusiasts and fashion lovers. Get ready for a night filled with laughter, fun, and the chance to win fabulous designer purses! Whether you're a seasoned bingo player or a beginner, this event is open to everyone. Grab your friends and come enjoy a thrilling evening of bingo, prizes, and good company. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to add a stylish new purse to your collection while supporting a great cause. See you there! Experience an evening of purposeful entertainment at the 3rd Annual ABWA Bryan/College Station Charter.
The ABWA B/CS Charter Chapter brings together businesswomen of diverse occupations to help themselves and others grow through personal and professional development and helps fund an educational fund to help women pursuing post-secondary educational goals, as well as ongoing professional development to support their career advancement. Our members have a shared vision of fostering leadership and giving back to our community.