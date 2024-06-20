Join us for the 3rd Annual Purse Bingo Bash at the Brazos Center! This exciting in-person event is a must-attend for all bingo enthusiasts and fashion lovers. Get ready for a night filled with laughter, fun, and the chance to win fabulous designer purses! Whether you're a seasoned bingo player or a beginner, this event is open to everyone. Grab your friends and come enjoy a thrilling evening of bingo, prizes, and good company. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to add a stylish new purse to your collection while supporting a great cause. See you there! Experience an evening of purposeful entertainment at the 3rd Annual ABWA Bryan/College Station Charter.

The ABWA B/CS Charter Chapter brings together businesswomen of diverse occupations to help themselves and others grow through personal and professional development and helps fund an educational fund to help women pursuing post-secondary educational goals, as well as ongoing professional development to support their career advancement. Our members have a shared vision of fostering leadership and giving back to our community.