4th Annual Aggieland Egg & Brew Fest

What is Egg & Brew Fest: Come and celebrate the greatest hobbies out there – Brewing and BBQ’ing through delicious tastings and informative workshops related to the Big Green Egg and brewing! Tickets info coming soon!. Children under 10 are free. Your ticket covers access to food, fellowship, and the beer garden (if at least 21)

Egg Fest: Learn why the Big Green Egg is the ultimate cooking experience. Taste scrumptious treats grilled that day, and help us crown Aggieland’s EGGcellent BBQ team! Bring your family and friends. Whether you own a Big Green Egg, are considering a Big Green Egg, or just like to eat, this event is for you! Interested in cooking? Visit: Cooking Teams Interested in purchasing a demo egg from the event at amazingly low prices? Visit: Demo Eggs

Brew Fest: We will have brews to enjoy with your food. (Must be 21 to receive samples.)