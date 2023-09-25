Come out and enjoy the 4th Annual Scarecrow Stroll & Pumpkin Patch at Edge General Store! It is FREE and open to the public! There will be several unique scarecrows to spectate, lots of pumpkins, photo opportunities and much more!

The patch is open October 1st-November 28th!

At the corner of Edge Cut Off Rd & FM 974 in the Community of Edge!

(No pets please.)

What is a scarecrow stroll? We are glad you asked! Each year, talented people from throughout the community and surrounding area create amazing scarecrows through the pumpkin patch. Spectators will stroll though the pumpkin patch and vote on their favorite scarecrow!

Interested in setting up a scarecrow? Be sure to contact us by 5PM on Saturday, September 26th! 979-589-3539