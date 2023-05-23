348665596_753346123202066_7370007969213691778_n.jpg

4th of July Parade Celebration

College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting the Inaugural 4th of July Parade Celebration, a free community event for children and families, on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 with parade lineup at 8:30am and step-off at 9:00am at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater & Festival Site.

This event will feature tons of family fun with a parade, Kids Zone, music, train rides, First Responder and Static Displays, Veterans Groups, free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners, and of course - FREE watermelon for all to enjoy!

Parade Entry Applications: OPENING SOON!!

This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of The City of College Station

Wolf Pen Creek 1015 Colgate Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
