College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting the Inaugural 4th of July Parade Celebration, a free community event for children and families, on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 with parade lineup at 8:30 a.m. and step-off at 9 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater & Festival Site.

This event will feature tons of family fun with a parade, Kids Zone, music, train rides, First Responder and Static Displays, Veterans Groups, free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners, and of course — FREE watermelon for all to enjoy!

Parade Entry Applications: OPENING SOON!!

This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of The City of College Station