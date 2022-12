We invite you to join us for the 8th Annual Starlight Affair benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. Highlights of the event include Chef’s tastings, a live band, a live auction, and a silent auction.

For more information or to purchase a sponsorship please visit rmhc-ctx.org/starlight-affair or contact Tanner Williams (Senior Development Manager, Brazos Valley) at twilliams@rmhc-ctx-org.

2023 Starlight Affair Presenting Sponsor - the Gig’em Gang