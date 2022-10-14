Get excited for our 9th Annual Downtown Bryan Zombie Pub Crawl!

Check in, wristband pick up, and Make up Zombification Station happens at The Village from 6-9pm

Don't have zombie makeup????The Makeup Gurus from The Theatre Company will be Zombifying you at The Village if you need it! The entire $5 ticket fee goes to support our local community musical theatre, TTC!

Pub Crawl begins at 6pm throughout downtown and continues until each bar closes.

Night of ticket sales at The Village. Start there for your wristbands!

$4 & $5 Drink specials at every bar

Activities at each bar

Dance Floor and Drag show at Halo

Grand Prize Winning Costume Contest at 10:30 at Halo

$5 Ticket includes:

Passport for a chance to win the grand prize drawing

Participation in activities at each bar

Access to drink specials at each bar

Access to Drag Show/Dance Party at Halo

Access to Zombification Station at The Village

Access to Zombie costume contests at Halo

Access to enter to win the grand prize basket if you visit 8 out of 11 bars on our map.

We have 12 Participating Bars This Year!

101

3rd Floor Cantina

All The Kings Men

Blackwater Draw

Casa Rodriguez

Halo

Murphy's Law

Proudest Monkey

Kinderhill Brewery

The Village

Velvet Leaf Cigar

Vino Boheme