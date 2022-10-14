Get excited for our 9th Annual Downtown Bryan Zombie Pub Crawl!
Check in, wristband pick up, and Make up Zombification Station happens at The Village from 6-9pm
Don't have zombie makeup????The Makeup Gurus from The Theatre Company will be Zombifying you at The Village if you need it! The entire $5 ticket fee goes to support our local community musical theatre, TTC!
Pub Crawl begins at 6pm throughout downtown and continues until each bar closes.
Night of ticket sales at The Village. Start there for your wristbands!
$4 & $5 Drink specials at every bar
Activities at each bar
Dance Floor and Drag show at Halo
Grand Prize Winning Costume Contest at 10:30 at Halo
$5 Ticket includes:
Passport for a chance to win the grand prize drawing
Participation in activities at each bar
Access to drink specials at each bar
Access to Drag Show/Dance Party at Halo
Access to Zombification Station at The Village
Access to Zombie costume contests at Halo
Access to enter to win the grand prize basket if you visit 8 out of 11 bars on our map.
We have 12 Participating Bars This Year!
101
3rd Floor Cantina
All The Kings Men
Blackwater Draw
Casa Rodriguez
Halo
Murphy's Law
Proudest Monkey
Kinderhill Brewery
The Village
Velvet Leaf Cigar
Vino Boheme