ABSTRACT FLORAL GELLI PLATE MONOPRINTING FOR ADULTS AT PURPLE TURTLE ART STUDIO

Admission $35

Create stunning abstract floral monoprints at Purple Turtle Art Studio on May 4th from 6:30PM - 8:30PM. Learn to manipulate acrylic paint on a Gelli printing plate and pull original, one of a kind images. A variety of mixed media will be used to highlight elements of the monoprint and complete an artistic vision.

Drinks and pizza will be available for purchase from Kinder Hill Brew Lab and Wild Garlic Pizza which is located in the backyard of the studio. The beer garden opens at 5:30PM so arrive early or stay after and hang out under the stars.