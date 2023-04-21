afternoon-tea-party-the-stella_e45adf5f6bc0c5c2a30a39868f44eab6.jpg

Afternoon Tea Party at The Stella Hotel

Admission $35

Guests will enjoy a tea lounge inside Hershel's, shopping experiences among local boutiques, Hat Making, Campfire Restaurant hors d'oeuvres, and Afternoon Tea. The Laura Ashley Jeep Grand Wagoneer will be on display and the focal point of the second annual Stella Hotel Afternoon Tea Party Presented by Laura Ashley.

Special Pop-up Shops by Beaded Blondes, Brazos Brim Hat Bar, and Laura Ashley!

Stella Hotel 4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan, Texas
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afternoon-tea-party-at-stella-hotel-tickets-600693248677?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
