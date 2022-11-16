Aggie Dance Team Youth Dance Day

The Aggie Dance Team Hosts Youth Dance Day On Sunday, January 15.

Boys and girls ages 5 to 12 learn a routine pregame to perform with the Aggie Dance Team at halftime of the game against Mississippi State.

To participate, purchase the Youth Dance Day Package. Each package costs $27 and includes one general admission game ticket, one Youth Dance Day t-shirt, and participation in the halftime performance with the Aggie Dance Team. Additional tickets can be purchased for $3 each at the time of purchase.

The deadline to participate is Sunday, January 4th. Any registrations after January 4th are not guaranteed a t-shirt. No dance experience is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Comfortable athletics attire and sneakers are strongly recommended.

[11 to 11:30 a.m.] Participant Check-In

Main Entrance of Reed Arena (by lot 102 off Olsen Blvd)

A Parent/Guardian can stay if they want, but not required.

[11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.] Dance Fun

The Aggie Dance Team teaches the participants the fun halftime performance.

Location is the Volleyball Practice Gym on the ground floor of Reed Arena (access from Check-In location)

Participants will go back with their parents at 1 p.m.

[1 p.m.] Reed Arena Opens for all fans on game-day

[2 p.m.] Tipoff vs Mississippi State

[Halftime] Performance On-Court

*Youth Dance Day participants will be retrieved directly from their seats prior to the halftime performance.

Ticket Info:

12thmanfoundation.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo.