Aggie Equestrian Camps

Ages 14 to rising seniors

The clinic will include riding instruction by respective coaches, depending on discipline (jumping seat fences & flat work, horsemanship or reining). The clinic will also cover NCAA equestrian rules and regulations, and will be run like collegiate equestrian practices to give participants an inside look at what being on an NCAA equestrian team is like. Participants will ride Equestrian Team horses, and tack will be provided. Lunch will be provided to participants. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout.