Ages 8 to 18 years old

Session 1: May 28 - 31

Session 2: June 4 - 9

Session 3: June 11 - 16

Session 4: June 18 - 21

The Aggie Swim Camp is known as a premiere technique-based camp where their philosophy is “INDIVIDUAL ATTENTION". They do one-on-one analysis and detailed stroke work with EVERY camper, EVERY day. The Aggie Swim Camp is known for being the first major collegiate swim camp to do individual filming of each camper, included in the cost of camp. The film is a great reference tool that can be used all year long. Extensive filming includes above water, below water, starts and turns, as well as one-on-one video analysis with camp coaches daily. Also included on the film are demonstrations of stroke drills utilized by their coaches with their their teams throughout the year.