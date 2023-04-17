DSCF0984.jpg

Aggie Swim Camp

by

Ages 8 to 18 years old

Session 1: May 28 - 31

Session 2: June 4 - 9

Session 3: June 11 - 16

Session 4: June 18 - 21

The Aggie Swim Camp is known as a premiere technique-based camp where their philosophy is “INDIVIDUAL ATTENTION". They do one-on-one analysis and detailed stroke work with EVERY camper, EVERY day. The Aggie Swim Camp is known for being the first major collegiate swim camp to do individual filming of each camper, included in the cost of camp. The film is a great reference tool that can be used all year long. Extensive filming includes above water, below water, starts and turns, as well as one-on-one video analysis with camp coaches daily. Also included on the film are demonstrations of stroke drills utilized by their coaches with their their teams throughout the year.

Info

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 1.04.08 PM.png
Texas A&M Sports Rec Center 797 Olsen Blvd., College Station, Texas
to
Google Calendar - Aggie Swim Camp - 2023-05-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Aggie Swim Camp - 2023-05-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Aggie Swim Camp - 2023-05-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Aggie Swim Camp - 2023-05-28 00:00:00 ical