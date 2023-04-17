aggie-tennis-camp-hero-homepage.jpg

Aggie Tennis Camp

by

Ages 9 to 18 years old

Session 1: June 4 - 8

Session 2: June 25 - 29

Session 3: July 9 - 13

For the last 15 years, Aggie Tennis Camp has brought what many think is the finest tennis camp in the United States. Since nearly 60% of their enrollment is repeat business, they know that they are producing an awesome camp that players enjoy. So whether you are an “old timer” or a “new inductee”, you are invited to join the A&M family for Fun in the Sun in Aggieland this summer.

Info

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 1.04.08 PM.png
Texas A&M Sports Rec Center 797 Olsen Blvd., College Station, Texas
