Ages 9 to 18 years old

Session 1: June 4 - 8

Session 2: June 25 - 29

Session 3: July 9 - 13

For the last 15 years, Aggie Tennis Camp has brought what many think is the finest tennis camp in the United States. Since nearly 60% of their enrollment is repeat business, they know that they are producing an awesome camp that players enjoy. So whether you are an “old timer” or a “new inductee”, you are invited to join the A&M family for Fun in the Sun in Aggieland this summer.