Allen Academy Family Space Night

ALLEN FAMILY SPACE NIGHT is quickly approaching! With our amazing group of 8th graders hosting and working the booths it should be a top notch event! There will be fun for the whole family!

We have secured the following to attend with interactive booths - Texas A&M Engineering - Spark!, Texas A&M SEDS (Students for the Exploration and Development of Space), Texas A&M Radio Club, Texas A&M Women in Material Sciences and the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club will be here with their telescopes. Additionally, we will have a few student representatives for our student specific teams such as Allen Rocketry Teams, Allen Space Teams, Allen Cities in Space Teams, the 6th Grade Artemis ROADS Challenge and more sharing their experiences and successes!

The event is FREE and open to all Allen families and friends. Expected nearly 25 booths of fun - all about the wonders of space and space innovation and exploration!

We are so excited to bring back this fun event and outreach opportunity for our 8th Grade Students and more!