American Business Women's Association Luncheon and Presentation

PRESENTATION BY:

Kristen Renner

Head of School

Renner Academy

PRESENTATION TOPIC

Do Less, Take Inspired Action, and

Streamline Your Workflows

PRESENTATION DESCRIPTION

Are you feeling overwhelmed with all the tasks you need to get done? Join us for this month’s LWEN Lunch and Learn, "Do Less, Take Inspired Action, and Streamline Your Workflows," presented by Kristen Renner, where she'll provide practical tools and insights to help you manage your time, energy, and focus. In this workshop, we'll explore how to prioritize tasks based on your personal mission/vision and demonstrate digital tools and services that can help you streamline your workflows. You'll learn how to be more productive, delegate and automate tasks, and achieve your goals. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to connect with other women entrepreneurs and share your experiences. We hope you'll join us for an informative and empowering session with Kristen Renner!

Featured Business of the Month:

Beth Medley

Beth Medley Coaching

Please RSVP to lwenrsvp4lunch@gmail.com by noon on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Also, please click the ticket URL to pay in advance. If you do pay in advance, you must also RSVP to lwenrsvp4lunch@gmail.com.