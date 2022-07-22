American Business Women's Association Professional Development & Networking

Steve Black, nationally known author, speaker, and consultant will share networking, advanced sales, marketing and social media strategies. Steve Black will inspire, motivate and teach you the strategies that work in 2022 and beyond! Here is what to expect: Leverage simple social media strategies to stay top of mind with your sphere. Develop a consistent image and message with your customers & warm market. List of photos you MUST take and how to use them the right way. Define your marketing message to reach your target market. Leverage video to position yourself as the go person in your industry. Convert visibility into sales & profit. Come feel the excitement in person as we network, energize and motivate yourself with strategies that will work beyond the years. Don't forget your business cards!!! For more information: email bcsabwa@gmail.com