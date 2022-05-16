278028434_10160160880013069_8133260498930423852_n.jpg

An Evening Under The Stars Gala

Celebrate a hope-filled night at our 4th annual "An Evening Under the Stars" event at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center! Join them for cocktails at a cash bar, delicious cuisine, entertainment, and the most anticipated, silent and live auctions.

SARC invites you to shine a light for survivors as they continue to work to end sexual assault and sexual violence in the Brazos Valley.

Your generous donations from the event will support survivors at SARC through the funding of their 24/7 hotline, care packages / accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77840
