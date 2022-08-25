As a Nine-time GRAMMY® nominee and Five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, Natalie Grant has become an icon in Christian & Gospel music. She is being joined by Grammy® award-winning husband, songwriter/producer/pianist, Bernie Herms.
An Evening with Natalie Grant will be an intimate night where Natalie performs her most-loved songs. You can experience the powerful worship that fills the room when Natalie sings " Just The Mention Of His Name", "King Of The World, "Your Great Name, and more!
Pre-Sale Happening August 16th
Tickets On Sale August 18th
Info
Skybreak Church 4010 Harvey Road, College Station, Texas
https://www.platformtickets.com/tour/evening-natalie-grant-featuring-bernie-herms-tour-2022/college-station-tx