Annual Cowboy Club Crawfish Boil

Saturday, April 22nd 2pm till sold out!!

Kid friendly (with adult supervision) 2pm till 6pm!!!

Kid-friendly Locked N' Loaded Karaoke with Krys Locke till 6pm!!!

21 & up after 6pm!!!

50/50 Raffle!!!

Raffle Prizes!!! (must be present to win)

A portion of ALL CRAWFISH SALES will be going to support the Fallen Riders Foundation of Brazos County!!!

Pre-sale ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH with sides tickets available for purchase at The Cowboy for $30.00 per ticket (Cash preferred)!!!

Day of ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH with sides $40.00 per ticket!!!

Day of ALL YOU CAN EAT SIDES ONLY (NO CRAWFISH) $15.00 per ticket!!!

Day of PER-POUND CRAWFISH with sides $10.00 per pound!!!

NO SHARING ON ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH!!! Remember crawfish sales are going to benefit the Fallen Riders Foundation.

No outside food or drinks. The kitchen will be open for those that do not want crawfish. Alcohol only allowed in the roped in areas outside or in the building until crawfish is sold out. No unaccompanied children (under 18) & no minors allowed to drink, even with a parent present.