The Annual Easter Celebration, one of the most anticipated events of spring, will be held at the George H.W. Presidential Library and Museum on April 1, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Activities at the free event will be available for children aged 9 and under, and will include an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, face painting, door prizes, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny.

The Annual Easter Celebration, modeled after the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, has been hosted by the Bush Library and Museum in partnership with the College Station Police Department since 1999, but the event has a long tradition in College Station. The police department has been putting on this event since its humble beginnings in 1982.

Free parking for the event will be available in Lots 43, 111, Fan Field (the gravel lot off Research Parkway). Barbara Bush Drive will close at 9 a.m. You will need to enter through Research Park. For more information about the College Station Easter Celebration, call (979) 691-4014.