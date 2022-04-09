× Expand George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Happy Easter! Saturday April 9:30am-1200pmBush41.org/Events

Hop along to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for the annual Easter Celebration. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and include an Easter egg hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, face painting, kite flying, door prizes, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments, and photos with the Easter Bunny. The free event will be available for children aged 7 and under. For more information, visit bush 41.org or call (979) 691-4014.