Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church celebrates our community with their Annual Fall Festival to be

held Sunday, October 22, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station.

This is a non-profit event, free event, and all are welcome.

Free food, live music, and fun for all ages, Our Saviour’s Fall Festival has something for

everyone. New this year is a Craft Fair showcasing local crafters. There will be a bounce house,

face painting, and lots of games for the kids of all ages. Each person will receive free tickets that

can be used for food and games. Play the pantry wheel, visit the craft fair, enjoy the Cake Walk

and wear your best costume and compete in the Costume Contest! The BSA Pack and Troop 60

will be on hand showing off their skills as well! The event will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Our

Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS, located at 1001 Woodcreek Dr, on the northbound feeder

just north of Rock Prairie. Admission and food are free, donations will go to support the ongoing

mission of the church to know Christ and make Christ known acts of kindness, helping those in

need, and sharing the blessings God has given us with our neighbors and community. Come

celebrate life with us!

For more information contact office@oursavioursbcs.org or call (979)764-9095.