Annual Juneteenth Heritage Celebration

Washington on the Brazos is proud to celebrate Juneteenth as a part of Washington County’s long history of marking the end of slavery in Texas.

This year the event will focus on the legacy of the Black Cowboy in Texas. We will have great presentations of cowboy artifacts and skills, bands, vendors, food, genealogy workshop and even a church baseball game!

For more information call 936-878-2214, or email Tynan.Shadle@thc.texas.gov.

This event is dedicated to the memory of Judge Eddie E. Harrison who pioneered the now annual commemoration in 2017 and who’s legacy looms large over the entirety of Washington County and the Brazos Valley.