"Art & Body" — Art Show and Auction

18+ ONLY. Artists and Art Lovers are invited to the Second "Art & Body" One Night Art Show and Auction. We will display and sell artworks with figure paintings and drawings from national, international, and local artists. You can enjoy amazing art and purchase a unique original masterpiece. Wine and finger food are complimentary from Degallery. Admission is free. All artists who would like to participate with figure drawings/paintings should bring artworks to Degallery by April 6. We accept photography, drawing, painting, and sculptures of any size and medium.