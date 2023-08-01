The Arts Council & Kendra Scott Fundraiser

Kendra Scott is giving YOU the opportunity to support the Arts Council by hosting a donation fundraiser in support of our mission.

Applying the code "GIVEBACK-EKSPH" to your in-store or online purchase will give 20% of all proceeds back to the Arts Council!

Stop by Kendra Scott on Friday, August 18th, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and help the Arts Council continue furthering our mission of making the arts accessible to the Brazos Valley!