Kendra Scott Event Invitation.jpg

The Arts Council & Kendra Scott Fundraiser

by

Kendra Scott is giving YOU the opportunity to support the Arts Council by hosting a donation fundraiser in support of our mission.

Applying the code "GIVEBACK-EKSPH" to your in-store or online purchase will give 20% of all proceeds back to the Arts Council!

Stop by Kendra Scott on Friday, August 18th, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and help the Arts Council continue furthering our mission of making the arts accessible to the Brazos Valley!

Info

Kendra Scott 166 Century Ct Suite G-40, College Station, Texas 77840
Art, Business, Family-friendly
9796962787
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Arts Council & Kendra Scott Fundraiser - 2023-08-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Arts Council & Kendra Scott Fundraiser - 2023-08-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Arts Council & Kendra Scott Fundraiser - 2023-08-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Arts Council & Kendra Scott Fundraiser - 2023-08-18 18:00:00 ical