Join us at the Bush Library & Museum, where we will be hosting the 2022 Astros World Series Championship trophy. Viewing will be free for all visitors.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour, presented by Woodforest National Bank, is making its only known stop in the Brazos Valley! Come relive the magic of the Astros 2022 World Series victory. Fans are invited to take photos with the Championship Trophy, either individually or in small groups. You can use your own camera and we will have a photographer onsite. Parking is free and plentiful in lot 41.