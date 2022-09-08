Ballet Brazos 11th Annual Nutcracker Production

Come travel to the Land of the Sweets and let us show you the ballet world's time-honored holiday tradition that brings together young and old for an evening of magic and enchantment. Our 11th annual production of The Nutcracker this December 2-3 will feature acclaimed ballet superstar Kathryn Morgan as our Sugar Plum Fairy. Our cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas, and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley. Exciting Nutcracker experiences await at our pre-show events including Story time with Clara, Red Carpet Photo Area, and our Nutcracker Market so come early and start your holidays with The Nutcracker!