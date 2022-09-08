Come travel to the Land of the Sweets and let us show you the ballet world's time-honored holiday tradition that brings together young and old for an evening of magic and enchantment. Our 11th annual production of The Nutcracker this December 2-3 will feature acclaimed ballet superstar Kathryn Morgan as our Sugar Plum Fairy. Our cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas, and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley. Exciting Nutcracker experiences await at our pre-show events including Story time with Clara, Red Carpet Photo Area, and our Nutcracker Market so come early and start your holidays with The Nutcracker!
Ballet Brazos 11th Annual Nutcracker Production
Rudder Auditorium 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, Texas 77843