Ballet Folklorico copy.jpg

Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco to Perform

by

The Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco will be featured performers at 7 p.m. First Friday Sept. 1 on the steps of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. The 40-member dance group has grown to represent 12 Bryan Independent School District schools. Founded in 1977 by Neal Elementary bilingual teacher Agustin Lara, the colorful and talented group has performed for numerous events throughout the Brazos Valley. For more information see Agustin.lara@bryanisd.org.

Info

download (3).png
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church 217 W. 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
Dance, Family-friendly, Live Music
979-822-5176
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco to Perform - 2023-09-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco to Perform - 2023-09-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco to Perform - 2023-09-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco to Perform - 2023-09-01 19:00:00 ical