Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco to Perform

The Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco will be featured performers at 7 p.m. First Friday Sept. 1 on the steps of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. The 40-member dance group has grown to represent 12 Bryan Independent School District schools. Founded in 1977 by Neal Elementary bilingual teacher Agustin Lara, the colorful and talented group has performed for numerous events throughout the Brazos Valley. For more information see Agustin.lara@bryanisd.org.